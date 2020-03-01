Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clu Soh
@thexclu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Architecture
Share
Info
Published
on
March 1, 2020
iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Clean and white staircase
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
staircase
HD Wallpapers
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
clean staircase
banister
handrail
lighting
tub
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimalist
64 photos
· Curated by Cecille Solmerano
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Ascetic Aesthete
55 photos
· Curated by Asma Martin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
BW
32 photos
· Curated by Kevin Walker
bw
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images