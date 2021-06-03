Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Architecture
161 photos · Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Toolkits
34 photos · Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking