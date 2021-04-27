Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
pink and white flower in close up photography
pink and white flower in close up photography
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close-up of a pink Air Plant (Tillandsia ionantha rubra).

Related collections

Trees and Leaves
440 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking