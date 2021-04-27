Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of a pink Air Plant (Tillandsia ionantha rubra).
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
feey
thesill
bloomscape
pflanze
patchplants
interior
indoor plant
flora
plantlover
houseplants
plants
studio
potted plant
tillandsia ionantha rubra
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images