Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nandan Upadhya
@nandan_upadhya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pangong Tso
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pristine salt water lake located in region of Ladakh, India
Related tags
pangong tso
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
mountain range
plateau
peak
lake
land
Free images
Related collections
Vaccine
54 photos
· Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor