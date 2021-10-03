Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dustin Humes
@dustinhumes_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bear cools off by splashing around in a pool of water
Related tags
brown bear
mammal
Bear Pictures & Images
Nature Images
wild life
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
keeping cool
wild animal
predator
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Black Wallpapers
pig
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beauty / Style
93 photos
· Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Desktop and Tech
285 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Wavy
64 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures