Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
macro
Nature Images
pollination
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
sunny
stem
costa rica
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Tempest
66 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures