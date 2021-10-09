Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dave Goudreau
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
furniture
park bench
bench
sitting
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Signs
149 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Pink
212 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos · Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business