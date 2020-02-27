Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Q Yin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Travel
Share
Info
Joshua Tree, CA, USA
Published
on
February 27, 2020
DMC-GX7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
usa
joshua tree
ca
glamp
glamping
Desert Images
California Pictures
sunrise
dawn
Nature Images
sand
vacation
getaway
Brown Backgrounds
camping
tent
mountain tent
leisure activities
furniture
chair
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cozy Reading / Library
60 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Eddy
building
furniture
housing
Wild Kin
148 photos
· Curated by Christina Ashana
spoon
HD Wood Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
DesignLab
143 photos
· Curated by Theresa Diederich
designlab
plant
potted plant