Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,326 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images
Leaf structure
191 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Free close up, macro pictures
1,985 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant