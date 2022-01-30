Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro Miguel Aires
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Color Wallpapers
flowers field
beautiful flower
magenta
shadow and light
plant
Flower Images
blossom
HD Purple Wallpapers
petal
anther
iris
geranium
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Portrait Mode
355 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos · Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor