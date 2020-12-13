Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Yakovleva
@ksyfffka07
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
cookie
Christmas Images
gingerbread cookie
biscuits
fowl
Animals Images & Pictures
Chicken Images & Pictures
Birds Images
poultry
Brown Backgrounds
shop
bakery
plant
biscuit
sweets
confectionery
cream
dessert
creme
Backgrounds
Related collections
Textures
313 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia
Illuminated
178 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Levitation Photography
33 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
levitation photography
levitation
human