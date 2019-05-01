Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
mayumi konno
@mayumikh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2019
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
office building
architecture
dome
planetarium
sphere
triangle
urban
tire
Public domain images
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable