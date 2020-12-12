Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blank card on a table with a candle and mug
Related tags
candle
HD Grey Wallpapers
card
mug
table
blank
empty
placeholder
HD White Wallpapers
piece of paper
Paper Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
flooring
coffee cup
cup
floor
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
Free stock photos
Related collections
Footage
133 photos
· Curated by Michelle Adler
footage
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Mockups
36 photos
· Curated by Lauren Dunn
mockup
Paper Backgrounds
mock
Flat Lay, Still Life, Mock Up
1,114 photos
· Curated by Kelli O'Brien
mock
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal