Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sara Birchard
@sarabryn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania, USA
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Profile of a dog on the lake
Related tags
lake wallenpaupack
pennsylvania
usa
Dog Images & Pictures
lake
salty
dawg
bernedoodle
doggo
bao
Puppies Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
pet
apparel
clothing
terrier
strap
Public domain images
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
MY PET OWNS ME 🐶🐱🐰🐴🐸🐢
692 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
People
67 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor