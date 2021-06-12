Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Fauna
63 photos · Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
FLOOD
74 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
journey
130 photos · Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking