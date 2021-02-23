Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leif Christoph Gottwald
@project2204
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Central Station, Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, USA
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
central station
pennsylvania plaza
New York Pictures & Images
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
bahnhof
station
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
pedestrian
indoors
lighting
flooring
arch
arched
terminal
room
apse
Backgrounds
Related collections
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Denim for Days
121 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers