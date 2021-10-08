Go to Josh Applegate's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Brown Backgrounds
altar
architecture
building
church
lighting
Public domain images

Related collections

Little Flower
400 photos · Curated by Megan Gettinger
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Catholic Faith
707 photos · Curated by Jude Ann Marie
faith
catholic
human
Catholic Images
582 photos · Curated by Pro Church Media
catholic
church
Religion Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking