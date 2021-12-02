Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Glanzlichter Stuttgart at the Schlossplatz Stuttgart.
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
bokeh balls
HQ Background Images
out of focus
bokeh
Light Backgrounds
colorful
night
shining
Horse Images
Blur Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Street Photography
151 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Stuttgart
302 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human
Creative
123 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
Creative Images
deutschland
stuttgart