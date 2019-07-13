Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
keith davey
@gillkeith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ullswater, Lake District, Cumbria
Published
on
July 13, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ullswater
lake district
cumbria
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
lake
weather
reservoir
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
my favourite places
61 photos
· Curated by Theodora .
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Cumbria
25 photos
· Curated by Karl Moeller
cumbrium
outdoor
united kingdom
Nature
5 photos
· Curated by Mark Hodgetts
Nature Images
lake
outdoor