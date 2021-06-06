Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yao Hu
@yauh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
jar
vase
petal
potted plant
herbs
planter
herbal
pollen
HD Art Wallpapers
flower arrangement
ikebana
ornament
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Water
1,937 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Dark Portraits
832 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers