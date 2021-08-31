Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lorenzo Rui
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A strawberry smoothie on a wood table.
Related tags
smoothie
fruit smoothie
fragole
strawberries
strawberries smothies
fresh food
drink
HD Wood Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
drink
beverage
juice
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work