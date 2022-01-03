Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aboodi vesakaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Puthucode, Kerala, India
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kerala
puthucode
india
old man
old man walking
villages
roadside
road trip
road sign
paddy field
paddy
paddys day
kerala nature
kerala tourism
village
village life
shorts
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Portraits
688 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Inspirational
227 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images