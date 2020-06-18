Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Juan Ordonez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cuenca, Ecuador
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cuenca
ecuador
building
dome
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
church
HD Blue Wallpapers
town
urban
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
beacon
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
roof
housing
monastery
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
2022
33 photos
· Curated by Sendrine Pico
2022
ecuador
plant
Background Inspo References
625 photos
· Curated by iamlaurael
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TRAVEL
518 photos
· Curated by Dana Hendrickson
Travel Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor