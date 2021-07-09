Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Verna
@claudio_verna
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
castle room
hystorical
nobility
corridor
flooring
floor
building
architecture
indoors
interior design
arched
arch
Free images
Related collections
Reflective
528 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
beach life / surfing
50 photos
· Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor