Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wai-O-Tapu, New Zealand
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
waiotapu
geothermal
hot spring
volcanic
pool
rocks
HD Orange Wallpapers
rock
soil
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
ground
rug
land
Texture Backgrounds
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Awe
15 photos
· Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Cities
153 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers