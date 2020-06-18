Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guitar pick origami close up
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plectrum
symbol
logo
trademark
first aid
Backgrounds
Related collections
salt water
90 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Humanity
245 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human