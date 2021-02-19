Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Dudeck
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dillon, CO, USA
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dillon
co
usa
aspen tree
aspen leaves
aspen
colorado
tree rings
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
tree trunk
veins
Free images
Related collections
Tree Trunk Rings
17 photos
· Curated by Giacomo
Tree Images & Pictures
ring
trunk
Nature Lover
6 photos
· Curated by Maya Shlomi
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Nature
82 photos
· Curated by Liz Underwood
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
outdoor