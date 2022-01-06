Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mohamed Shokr
@shokr81
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Aswan, Aswan, Egypt
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Al Nuba, Aswan
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
aswan
egypt
HD Water Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
land
shoreline
Tree Images & Pictures
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
rock
wilderness
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
coast
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
woodland
Free images
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,141 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Creative Spaces
136 photos · Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images