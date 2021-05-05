Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Dudeck
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite National Park Road, Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yosemite valley
yosemite national park road
ca
usa
yosemite
fallen tree
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
redwood
tree trunk
HD Wood Wallpapers
abies
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg