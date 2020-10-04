Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mats Fjellheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
black swan
Summer Images & Pictures
tromsø
norway
Nature Images
waterfowl
Birds Images
beak
Free pictures
Related collections
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos