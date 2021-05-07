Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jay Kettle-Williams
@jay_kettle_williams
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stargazer Lily
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers