Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josh Applegate
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Catholic, Jesus, Cross, Light, Good Friday, Eucharist
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
church
architecture
building
altar
Backgrounds
Related collections
Traveling
360 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Buildings and Towns
105 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work