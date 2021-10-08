Go to Josh Applegate's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Catholic, Jesus, Cross, Light, Good Friday, Eucharist

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Brown Backgrounds
church
architecture
building
altar
Backgrounds

Related collections

Traveling
360 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Buildings and Towns
105 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking