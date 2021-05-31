Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kaito Kinjo
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Myotsu-ji Temple, Obama-Shi, Japan
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
明通寺
Related collections
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Healthy Living
81 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
holidays
433 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
land
temple
housing
building
architecture
monastery
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
rainforest
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
worship
shrine
grove
Free stock photos