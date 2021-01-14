"Bla Mihou Wah" In Baoulé (An ethnic group from Ivory Coast) this can be translated to "Return to me". Many families, that have relatives and friends who immigrated to Europe and other foreign countries in clandestine circumstances, do not know how their children, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, cousins and friends will come back. Nevertheless, they restlessly pray that they will be safe on their journey to the places they see as an Eldorado. (Shot on Kodak portra 160)