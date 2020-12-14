Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
White Field Photo
@jra9393
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Black and white image of factory pumping out white smoke.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
manufacturing
building
business
exhaust
industry
american crystal sugar
morning
aerial
sugar plant
industrial
drone
north dakota
factory
industrial building
architecture
white smoke
pollution
production
Public domain images
Related collections
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
InSHAPE
736 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant