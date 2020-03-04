Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Akimenko
@alex_akimenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
flower bouquet
flower arrangement
blossom
Free images
Related collections
People
1,595 photos
· Curated by Chairul Umam
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
hands
121 photos
· Curated by Fresh Baguette
hand
finger
human
People's life
2,082 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
People Images & Pictures
human
face