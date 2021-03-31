Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
50mm 📸
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
50mm
zürich
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
building
bridge
freeway
overpass
urban
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
architecture
transportation
banister
handrail
vehicle
Free pictures
Related collections
All Nations
219 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Portraits
689 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images