Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Melkonian
@kartoshka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cal Poly Pomona, Pomona, United States
Published
10d
ago
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Point
Related tags
cal poly pomona
pomona
united states
HD Wood Wallpapers
building
plywood
office building
architecture
tower
monument
concrete
Public domain images
Related collections
Childhood
361 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Urban Exploration
235 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images