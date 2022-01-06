Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Korolev
@velorokalex
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
blizzard
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
storm
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ice
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ebony Ladies
4,983 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos · Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos · Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers