Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
buffalo
wildlife
cattle
bison
bull
Cow Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Holding tight
14 photos
· Curated by Rio Umebayashi
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Star Images
Animals
590 photos
· Curated by ashley smith
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
Animals
28 photos
· Curated by Faith Fanning
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife