Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
K K
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Namgyal Hill, Leh, 194101
Published
on
May 29, 2019
iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
namgyal hill
leh
194101
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
ladakh
Cloud Pictures & Images
monochrome
high contrast
weather
Nature Images
outdoors
Cloud Pictures & Images
cumulus
HD Sky Wallpapers
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Jome
41 photos
· Curated by C Bou
jome
plant
Flower Images
Black & White
56 photos
· Curated by Sarah Smith
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Ladakh Grayscale
11 photos
· Curated by Vijit Dutta
ladakh
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers