The soul has gone cold, And all hope has run dry. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This photo evokes several feelings of mine. I can see a soul that has died of frostbite, unable to beat the elements that have taken away its warmth. However, I also see purity, a soul rising from the darkness, and stepping into the light, ready to get rid of all of its corruption, ready to be whole again. It is all a mater of perspective, of existing in between every angle, every possibility.