Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Isaiah Atkinson Flores
@iatkinson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Arcata, CA, USA
Published
on
January 20, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
arcata
ca
usa
water drop
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
droplet
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Water Plants
450 photos · Curated by Jane Adams
plant
droplet
macro
Splendorous Slytherin
1,277 photos · Curated by Kristi Janel
HD Green Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Snake Images & Pictures
Green Backgrounds
5 photos · Curated by Laura Futral
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds