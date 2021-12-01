Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Santiago Yáñez
@santii_yanez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Aosta, Aosta Valley, Italy
Published
29d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
aosta
aosta valley
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
leaves
HD Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Beautiful Shots From Above
252 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures