Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Shirina
@lusurya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
Apple, iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
plants
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
plant
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Public domain images
Related collections
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images