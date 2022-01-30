Go to Shafi Rehman's profile
@schafei
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chitrāl, Pakistan
Published agoSony, D6653
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Centennial Boys School of Chitral Pakistan

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

chitrāl
pakistan
building
indian architecture
pakistani
villa
housing
House Images
hacienda
monastery
architecture
Backgrounds

Related collections

Home & Productivity
55 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Ûber Cool
134 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
Summertime
146 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking