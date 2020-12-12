Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large faded white wooden barn
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
countryside
farm
rural
barn
bridge
Free pictures
Related collections
Texture
283 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor