Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Meritt Thomas
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Light pink and magenta flower petals of a daisy plant.
Related collections
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
daisies
daisy
HD Purple Wallpapers
pollen
petal
magenta
HD Pink Wallpapers
Free stock photos