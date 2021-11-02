Go to Joe Deutscher's profile
Yosemite National Park, Yosemite National Park, United States
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A waterfall in Yosemite National Forest.

Related collections

Space
49 photos · Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Perspective
2,046 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
