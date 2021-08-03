Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
water droplets on glass panel
water droplets on glass panel
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Macro shot of water drops on a glass panel

Related collections

Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Hiver
42 photos · Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking